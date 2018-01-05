>
Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

 

If your eyes are puffy and sore, swap the tea in your morning cuppa for the leaves in the Repêchage Eye Rescue Pads, which were awarded the title of 'Best for Tired Puffy Eyes' by the Anti-Ageing Beauty Bible.

Instantly cooling and soothing for swollen tired or irritated eyes, these pads use black and green tea to reduce puffiness and breathe a new lease of life into the delicate eye area.

Formulated with the Anti-Ageing powers of seaweed, they tone and refresh eyes - the perfect DIY treatment for a post party pamper.

Repêchage Eye Rescue Pads with Seaweed & Natural Tea Extracts 
RRP: £23.65
