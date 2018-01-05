Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags Aromatherapy If you suffer from dark circles rather than puffy eye bags, prep your skin with an intensive serum prior to make-up application.







No wonder we suffer most at this time of year!



Try applying Aromatherapy Associates Firming Eye Serum as a primer, which contains a cocktail of botanicals to help boost cellular renewal and protect the surface of the skin.



Firming Eye Serum

RRP: £35.00

