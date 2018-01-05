>
Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

   

If you suffer from dark circles rather than puffy eye bags, prep your skin with an intensive serum prior to make-up application.

Geraldine Howard, Co-Founder & CEO of Aromatherapy Associates says: "'dark circles can be caused by a multitude of problems, including thinning skin, fatigue, unhealthy diet, dehydration and poor circulation."

No wonder we suffer most at this time of year!

Try applying Aromatherapy Associates Firming Eye Serum as a primer, which contains a cocktail of botanicals to help boost cellular renewal and protect the surface of the skin.

