Disguising your bags Disguising your bags Simple



"One way you can reduce the size and puffiness of your



"If the bags are really worrying you, look at cutting down your salt intake and quit smoking. And I know we always always say it but its true - drink more water.







"You can also help the appearance of



"Don't pile on too much to try and disguise them though as it will just sit on the skin and make them look worse."



Use an eye light reflecting pen in the actual valley of the eye bag, rather than the bulge. The light reflector deflects light away from shadows and brings forward the dip.



In the case of eye bags we can give the illusion that they are flatter than they actually are by 'lifting up' and bringing forward the dip of the valley with the light reflector."



Touch Eclat by Yves Saint Laurent, £24.50, available from House of Fraser Simple skincare 's resident expert Caroline Frazer has this advice for minimising the appearance of stubborn eye bags..."One way you can reduce the size and puffiness of your under eye bags is to apply a compress of ice water or very cold milk directly over your closed eyelids and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes."If the bags are really worrying you, look at cutting down your salt intake and quit smoking. And I know we always always say it but its true - drink more water. under eye bags can sometimes be from toxin build up so flush it by upping your water intake."You can also help the appearance of under eye bags with the power of clever make-up tricks!"Don't pile on too much to try and disguise them though as it will just sit on the skin and make them look worse."Use an eye light reflecting pen in the actual valley of the eye bag, rather than the bulge. The light reflector deflects light away from shadows and brings forward the dip.In the case of eye bags we can give the illusion that they are flatter than they actually are by 'lifting up' and bringing forward the dip of the valley with the light reflector."





