>
>
Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

 

Hide eye bags: Make-up tricks 

- Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags
Zoe, resident Beauty Bay makeup artist, recommends using a concealer a shade lighter than your foundation.

She says: "Dab slightly under the eye (there’s no need for a concealer brush - using your ring finger. The heat from your skin will help blend the product easier."

Zoe’s other top tip is to use a Nude Eyeliner pencil in the corner of the eye - and the lower rim when possible. "This lifts the eyes and makes them appear brighter and wider, reducing the focus on the bags!"

Of course the best thing you can do to eliminate puffy eyes is to keep hydrated. Often puffy eye bags are an indication of fluid retention - so keep topping up your glass with water.

You could even try keeping your eye creams in the fridge - the coolness will have an additional soothing effect.

Jemma Kidd's Complex Cover
RRP: £20.75
Available from Beauty Bay




  
  
Beauty Editor
21/11/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         