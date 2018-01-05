- Hide eye bags: Tricks to hide your eye bags

|
She says: "Dab slightly under the eye (there’s no need for a concealer brush - using your ring finger. The heat from your skin will help blend the product easier."
Zoe’s other top tip is to use a Nude Eyeliner pencil in the corner of the eye - and the lower rim when possible. "This lifts the eyes and makes them appear brighter and wider, reducing the focus on the bags!"
Of course the best thing you can do to eliminate puffy eyes is to keep hydrated. Often puffy eye bags are an indication of fluid retention - so keep topping up your glass with water.
You could even try keeping your eye creams in the fridge - the coolness will have an additional soothing effect.
Jemma Kidd's Complex Cover
RRP: £20.75
Available from Beauty Bay
