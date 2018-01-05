DIY Beauty: homemade natural beauty recipes

In this article











Toner



Ingredients:

- zest of 1 lemon

- a pinch of rosemary

- a pinch of thyme

- 2 tablespoons of fresh mint

- 4 tablespoons of rose petals

- a touch of cinnamon

- 2 grams of benzoin tincture

- 1 litre of spring water Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and leave to soak for a week.



Filter, then store the toner in a glass bottle, it will keep better this way.



Naturopath's opinion: This will be good on mainly dry skin. Use it quickly and keep it chilled.



What's that?

Benzoin tincture is made from resin that comes from the styrax benzoin tree. It's harvested, crushed and ground, then mixed with alcohol. Both ingredients have antibiotic properties and when mixed together they can protect the skin from drying out.



Find it at This will be good on mainly dry skin. Use it quickly and keep it chilled.Benzoin tincture is made from resin that comes from the styrax benzoin tree. It's harvested, crushed and ground, then mixed with alcohol. Both ingredients have antibiotic properties and when mixed together they can protect the skin from drying out.Find it at Neal's Yard Remedies

