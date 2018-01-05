>
Homemade face mask: ingredients and method
Homemade face mask: ingredients and method


Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon of green clay
- 1 tablespoon of fromage frais
- 1 to 2 tablespoons of squeezed orange juice
- 3 drops of rosemary essential oil

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, then apply a thick layer all over your face if you have oily skin, or just on the T zone if you have combination skin.
Leave for 15 minutes then rinse off with fresh water.
Avoid using this mask more than once a week: your skin doesn't need it.

Naturopath's opinion: to be used mainly on oily skin, green clay is particularly recommended for cleaning skin and getting rid of impurities and excess sebum (grease). Another of its virtues is that it brightens up the complexion.

What's that?
Green clay is also known as 'Illite', and is 100% natural. It's literally dug out of the earth, having been there for thousands of years. During that time the clay absorbs all kinds of good stuff - alumina, silica, magnesium, manganese, calcium, iron, potassium, zinc, and more. It's removed and sun-dried to activate the minerals and trace elements.
Beauty Editor
14/10/2009
