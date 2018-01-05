>
>
Homemade massage oil for tired legs
Homemade massage oil for tired legs


Ingredients:
- 200ml sesame oil
- 20 drops of rosemary essential oil
- 20 drops of cypress essential oil
- 20 drops of lemon essential oil
- 20 drops of lavender essential oil
- 20 drops of mint essential oil

Mix all the ingredients together and pour the mixture into a glass bottle. Store away from heat and light.
Massage your legs with this oil, all the way from your feet to your knees. Make circular movements upwards and apply constant pressure.

Naturopath's opinion: because of the presence of lemon essential oil, don't use before going out in the sun; use at the end of the day preferably.

What's that?
An essential oil is a concentrated liquid which is extracted from plants and contains their scent (in the form of volatile aroma compounds). There are several ways of extracting essential oils and the most common is distillation - basically the plants are steamed and the resulting vapour is collected and recondensed to form the oil. Other methods include expression (used on most citrus peels) and solvent extraction (mainly used for flowers).
14/10/2009
