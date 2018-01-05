In this article











Homemade massage oil for the body: ingredients and method

Ingredients:



Massage this oil onto your body after showering: it will immediately produce a refreshing and invigorating sensation, while nourishing the skin - 250ml olive oil - peel of 1 lemon- peel of 1 orange- 10 drops of orange essential oil - 10 drops of lemon essential oil - 3 drops of sandalwood essential oil Heat the olive oil and lemon and orange peels in a bain-marie for 30 minutes.Strain the liquid through a seive into a new bowl and discard the solids.Mix in the essential oils Store in a glass bottle, away from heat and light.Massage this oil onto your body after showering: it will immediately produce a refreshing and invigorating sensation, while nourishing the skin Naturopath's opinion: This is OK after you've had a shower or a bath in the evening as the orange and lemon essential oils are light-sensitive.



What's that?

A bain-marie is also known as a 'water bath' or a double boiler. You can buy one, but it's just as easy to improvise at home. Half-fill a saucepan with water and bring gently to the boil. Carefully balance a smaller saucepan or bowl over the water and add your olive oil and citrus peel. This technique is brilliant for melting sensitive ingredients like chocolate and anything prone to curdling or burning - it's a very gentle method of heating. Just make sure your bowl does not touch the boiling water.



