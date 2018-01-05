|
DIY Beauty: natural homemade beauty recipes
Homemade massage oil for the body: ingredients and method
Ingredients:
- 250ml olive oil
- peel of 1 lemon
- peel of 1 orange
- 10 drops of orange essential oil
- 10 drops of lemon essential oil
- 3 drops of sandalwood essential oil
Heat the olive oil and lemon and orange peels in a bain-marie for 30 minutes.
Strain the liquid through a seive into a new bowl and discard the solids.
Mix in the essential oils.
Store in a glass bottle, away from heat and light.
Massage this oil onto your body after showering: it will immediately produce a refreshing and invigorating sensation, while nourishing the skin
Naturopath's opinion: This is OK after you've had a shower or a bath in the evening as the orange and lemon essential oils are light-sensitive.
