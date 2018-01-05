>
>
DIY Beauty: natural homemade beauty recipes
  
Homemade massage oil for the body: ingredients and method
In this article

Homemade massage oil for the body: ingredients and method


Ingredients:
- 250ml olive oil
- peel of 1 lemon
- peel of 1 orange
- 10 drops of orange essential oil
- 10 drops of lemon essential oil
- 3 drops of sandalwood essential oil

Heat the olive oil and lemon and orange peels in a bain-marie for 30 minutes.
Strain the liquid through a seive into a new bowl and discard the solids.
Mix in the essential oils.
Store in a glass bottle, away from heat and light.
Massage this oil onto your body after showering: it will immediately produce a refreshing and invigorating sensation, while nourishing the skin

Naturopath's opinion: This is OK after you've had a shower or a bath in the evening as the orange and lemon essential oils are light-sensitive.

What's that?
A bain-marie is also known as a 'water bath' or a double boiler. You can buy one, but it's just as easy to improvise at home. Half-fill a saucepan with water and bring gently to the boil. Carefully balance a smaller saucepan or bowl over the water and add your olive oil and citrus peel. This technique is brilliant for melting sensitive ingredients like chocolate and anything prone to curdling or burning - it's a very gentle method of heating. Just make sure your bowl does not touch the boiling water.

Find it at www.cookinstyle.co.uk
Beauty Editor
14/10/2009
Tags Hair care
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         