>
>
DIY Beauty: natural homemade beauty recipes
  
Homemade mask for shiny hair: ingredients and method
In this article

Homemade mask for shiny hair: ingredients and method


Ingredients:
- 1 yoghurt (any type)
- juice of 1 lemon

Mix all together in a bowl.
Wash your hair in warm water and towel dry.
Spread the mixture evenly through your locks with fingertips or a wide-tooth comb.
Leave on for 20 minutes then rinse with cool water! Hot water could cook the ingredients.
Allow hair to dry naturally.
Don't be tempted to use your hairdryer or straighteners, they will ruin the effect.

Naturopath's opinion: Lemon neutralises the alkalinity found in hard water and therefore makes hair shinier. If you have dark hair, don't go out in the sun when your hair is still damp (after applying the mask) as it might turn pale!
Beauty Editor
14/10/2009
Tags Hair care
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldNaturally beautiful celebrities
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         