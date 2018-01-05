In this article











Homemade mask for shiny hair: ingredients and method

Ingredients:

- 1 yoghurt (any type)

- juice of 1 lemon





Don't be tempted to use your hairdryer or straighteners, they will ruin the effect. Mix all together in a bowl.Wash your hair in warm water and towel dry.Spread the mixture evenly through your locks with fingertips or a wide-tooth comb.Leave on for 20 minutes then rinse with cool water! Hot water could cook the ingredients.Allow hair to dry naturally.Don't be tempted to use your hairdryer or straighteners, they will ruin the effect.

Naturopath's opinion : Lemon neutralises the alkalinity found in hard water and therefore makes hair shinier. If you have dark hair , don't go out in the sun when your hair is still damp (after applying the mask) as it might turn pale!

