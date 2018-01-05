Homemade lotion for irritated, swollen feet: ingredients and method

Ingredients:

- a bowl of shea butter

- 1 teaspoon of Tiger Balm

- 3 drops of eucalyptus essential oil

Mix all the ingredients together well and chill.

In the evening, just before going to bed, massage your feet with this mixture to refresh and relax them.

Make sure you wash your hands afterwards, and avoid getting the mixture on your face or in your eyes.



Naturopath's opinion: This plant-based cocktail fixes, relieves, calms and soothes all the day's woes. It helps the body and skin regain strength naturally.

What's that?

Shea butter is naturally occurring fat that's extracted from the fruit of the shea tree. Producers get at it by crushing and boiling the fruit. We know it as an awesome beauty product but it's also used in West African cooking and occasionally crops up in chocolate!

Get it at www.sheabuttercottage.co.uk

Tiger Balm sounds exotic but it's actually just a heat rub made of menthol, camphor, dementholised mint oil, cajuput oil, clove bud oil and cassia oil mixed with paraffin and petroleum jelly. No actual tigers are injured in the making of Tiger Balm.

Get it at Boots or www.spicesofindia.co.uk

With thanks to Barbara Boutry, naturopath.



