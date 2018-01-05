In this article

















How to cold proof your skin this winter

When you get in from the cold the idea of a steamy hot bath is nothing short of divine, but before you neglect the cold tap think twice.



Dermatologist Dr Ariel Haus says in winter we should "Always avoid washing with very hot water – warm is the way to wash! The heat of hot water and also the friction of the skin when we shower removes the sebum from skin's surface, which leads to capillary damage and dehydration."



Hot baths can break down the lipid barriers in the skin, leading to a loss of moisture in the skin. So before you slide into a relaxing bath - make sure it's not going to do your skin more damage than good.



To make it a little easier on your skin try adding some bath oils. Jo Malone do some lovelies!



Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Bath Oil

RRP: £15.00

Available from John Lewis



