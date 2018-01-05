>
>
How to cold proof your skin this winter
  
How to cold proof your skin this winter
In this article

How to cold proof your skin this winter


When you get in from the cold the idea of a steamy hot bath is nothing short of divine, but before you neglect the cold tap think twice.

Dermatologist Dr Ariel Haus says in winter we should "Always avoid washing with very hot water – warm is the way to wash! The heat of hot water and also the friction of the skin when we shower removes the sebum from skin's surface, which leads to capillary damage and dehydration."

Hot baths can break down the lipid barriers in the skin, leading to a loss of moisture in the skin. So before you slide into a relaxing bath - make sure it's not going to do your skin more damage than good.

To make it a little easier on your skin try adding some bath oils. Jo Malone do some lovelies!

Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Bath Oil
RRP: £15.00
Available from John Lewis

23/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         