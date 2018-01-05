>
>
How to cold proof your skin this winter
  
How to cold proof your skin this winter
In this article

How to cold proof your skin this winter


During the winter months sun protection might not be the first thing on your mind, but it's really important to keep protected from UV damage during the winter months.

Dermatologist and aesthetic expert Dr Dan Dhunna says: "The use of SPF creams are well recognised in the summer but winter sun can be very harsh especially as 80 percent of the suns rays still make their way down through the clouds and snow can reflect large amounts of the harmful UV rays onto exposed skin.


I would always recommend the use of a high factor (SPF30+) sunblock even at this time of year to protect the skin. This is even more important if you are participating in winter sports.

To add a furher layer of protection I would endulge the skin in a layer of a good antioxidant serum. This has been proved not only to help improve the skins functions and disable harmful free radicals but can increase the effects of SPF by upto 7 points."
With winter being typically wet try a waterproof sunscreen that's formulated to be face friendly like Dr Murad's Water Resistant Broad Spectrum sunscreen SPF 30 which gives long lasting coverage while locking in moisture. Perfect for winter!

Water Resistant Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30
RRP: £29.00
Available from Murad

23/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         