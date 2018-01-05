How to cold proof your skin this winter

During the winter months sun protection might not be the first thing on your mind, but it's really important to keep protected from UV damage during the winter months.



Dermatologist and aesthetic expert Dr Dan Dhunna says: "The use of SPF creams are well recognised in the summer but winter sun can be very harsh especially as 80 percent of the suns rays still make their way down through the clouds and snow can reflect large amounts of the harmful UV rays onto exposed skin.





I would always recommend the use of a high factor (SPF30+) sunblock even at this time of year to protect the skin. This is even more important if you are participating in winter sports.



To add a furher layer of protection I would endulge the skin in a layer of a good antioxidant serum. This has been proved not only to help improve the skins functions and disable harmful free radicals but can increase the effects of SPF by upto 7 points."