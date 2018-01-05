In this article

















How to cold proof your skin this winter

When it's cold outside all we really want to drink is cocoa, or tea - with biscuits. But drinking a good share of pure water is very important to keep your H2O levels nice and high.



But drinking water isn't the only way to get your hydration from the inside out.



Dermatologist Dr Murad suggests replacing one glass of water a day with a raw fruit or vegetable.



The thinking behind this is that water in raw fruits and vegetables is structured water which is more efficient and has the ability to better penetrate water into our living cells.



Structured Water can reach every cell in the body including the epidermis more than when drinking water (tap or bottled).



And as Dr Murad says: "Skin can only be beautiful and people can only be truly healthy if they are healthy at cellular level."









