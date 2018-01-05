In this article

















How to cold proof your skin this winter

You might be tempted to give your skin a good scrubbing during the winter months, especially if you're suffering from dry and flaky patches. But don't.



Dr. Gupta says: "Avoid over-exfoliating in the winter, as this will make the skin become very fragile and the wind and cold weather will only make this worse.



Over-exfoliating and scratching the skin can also cause dermatitis, which will make the skin red and inflamed. A skin condition like this is likely to get worse in the winter, so if you do feel the need to exfoliate, do so gently and always moisturise afterwards."



A clever little product we've come to depend on is Balance Me's Cleanse and Smooth Face Balm. It's made with natural oils and tiny bits of oatmeal which gently dissolve as you polish your skin.



It's a really natural formulation made with cocoa and shea butter, plus rosehip, camellia and coconut oil for good measure, and leaves skin feeling clean, soft and hydrated. All in all, it's pretty amazing.



It also comes with a muslin cloth so you can use this with warm water to remove any residue of the balm; a kinder way to give your skin a light polish during winter.



Balance Me Cleanse and Smooth Face Balm

RRP: £20.00

Available from Balance Me





