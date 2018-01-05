In this article

















How to cold proof your skin this winter

As well as hydrating your face - don't forget to moisturise that bod - even if it is hidden under layers of clothes.



"Your skin is at its most vulnerable straight after showering so make sure once you dry off you apply a body lotion right away to lock in that moisture and keep your skin soft and smooth!" says Andrew Saynor, Technical Expert at Dove Skincare.



Dr Puneet Gupta, a leading expert at the Harley Street Private Clinic says: "Pay particular attention to areas that are susceptible to becoming dry and irritated like the knees, elbows and hands."



When it comes to body moisturisers, we have a couple of dependable favourites that keep moisture locked in for hours.



Try Palmer's Cocoa Butter or Bliss's Blood Orange and White Pepper Body Butter for a luxurious moisture hit. For a more pocket friendly choice try Dove's Essential Nourishment Body Lotion which hydrates deep down.



Dove's Essential Nourishment Body Lotion

RRP: £3.75

Available from Superdrug



