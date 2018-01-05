>
>
How to cold proof your skin this winter
  
How to cold proof your skin this winter
In this article

How to cold proof your skin this winter


As well as hydrating your face - don't forget to moisturise that bod - even if it is hidden under layers of clothes.

"Your skin is at its most vulnerable straight after showering so make sure once you dry off you apply a body lotion right away to lock in that moisture and keep your skin soft and smooth!" says Andrew Saynor, Technical Expert at Dove Skincare.

Dr Puneet Gupta, a leading expert at the Harley Street Private Clinic says: "Pay particular attention to areas that are susceptible to becoming dry and irritated like the knees, elbows and hands."

When it comes to body moisturisers, we have a couple of dependable favourites that keep moisture locked in for hours.

Try Palmer's Cocoa Butter or Bliss's Blood Orange and White Pepper Body Butter for a luxurious moisture hit. For a more pocket friendly choice try Dove's Essential Nourishment Body Lotion which hydrates deep down.

Dove's Essential Nourishment Body Lotion
RRP: £3.75
Available from Superdrug

23/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         