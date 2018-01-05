>
>
How to cold proof your skin this winter
  
How to cold proof your skin this winter
In this article

How to cold proof your skin this winter


In winter your face is most exposed to the elements so boosting your skincare routine to accomodate temperature extremes and the effects of central heating is essential.

Dr. Gupta explains: “In the winter, because of the low air humidity, fine lines on the skin will become more visible. It’s also more likely that the skin will crack and flake so adding a layer of face oil before moisturising can provide extra protection."

There are a few facial oils out there that promise to plump. Our beauty team's favourites are Douvall's 100% Organic Argan Oil Moisturiser which can be easily blended into your regular moisturiser to plump up your skin. It even helps with seasonal eczema and psoriasis.

Another great facial oil is Pukka's Firming Face Oil which is favoured by model Erin O'Connor. Made with neroli and petitgrain it penetrates the skin deeply to firm, tone and protect the skin from harsh elements - a winter must!

Douvall's Organic Argan Oil Moisturiser
RRP: £25.00
Available from Douvalls
Pukka Firming Face Oil
RRP: £38.00
Available from Pukka Herbs 

23/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         