How to cold proof your skin this winter

In winter your face is most exposed to the elements so boosting your skincare routine to accomodate temperature extremes and the effects of central heating is essential.



Dr. Gupta explains: “In the winter, because of the low air humidity, fine lines on the skin will become more visible. It’s also more likely that the skin will crack and flake so adding a layer of face oil before moisturising can provide extra protection."



There are a few facial oils out there that promise to plump. Our beauty team's favourites are Douvall's 100% Organic Argan Oil Moisturiser which can be easily blended into your regular moisturiser to plump up your skin. It even helps with seasonal eczema and psoriasis.



Another great facial oil is Pukka's Firming Face Oil which is favoured by model Erin O'Connor. Made with neroli and petitgrain it penetrates the skin deeply to firm, tone and protect the skin from harsh elements - a winter must!



Douvall's Organic Argan Oil Moisturiser

RRP: £25.00

Available from Douvalls Pukka Firming Face Oil

RRP: £38.00

Available from Pukka Herbs

