How to cold proof your skin this winter

Winter doens't just take it's toll on your skin - it's bad news for your hair too. As well as doing weekly intensive hair masks try using a little oil or serum through the lengths of your hair after towel drying.



Celebrity hair stylist Richard Ward has launched a goodie. His light weight Tri-Active Serum easily absorbs into the hair without build-up and has the added benefit of Argan Oil, which has amazing restorative properties for extra shine and happier hair.



Richard Ward Tri-active Serum with Argan Oil

RRP: £25.77

Available from QVC

