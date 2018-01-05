In this article

















How to cold proof your skin this winter

One of the worst things about winter is constantly chapped lips. Dry patches on your pout just don't look good.



Prevention is better than cure so make sure your lips are defended against the outside by topping them up regularly with an intensive lip balm.



We love Carmex Moisture Plus as you can apply it like a lipstick - much easier than those little pots, and it comes in a range of colours - you can add a soft tint of colour to your lips while keeping them protected. Yay!



Carmex Moisture Plus

RRP: £4.49

Available from Boots

