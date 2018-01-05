>
>

How to combat dry skin

 
How to combat dry skin
In this article
How to combat dry skin

How to avoid dry skin

While there's nothing quite like a sunny-but-frosty morning to make us feel refreshed, the colder months can wreck havoc with our skin - leaving it parched, dry, flaky and frankly - a little bit needy.

If your skin is crying out for more attention in winter, your not alone.

Most of us are subject to some seasonal irritation - but there are some simple steps you can take to stop your dry skin turning into a permanent problem.

We've spoken to top facialist Emma Hardie and Dr Puneet Gupta, skin specialist at The Private Clinic of Harley Street and skin guru, Lee Garrett  from FreedomHealthSKIN for expert advice on banishing your dry patches and dealing with dehydrated skin. 
 

13/11/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan How to combat dry skin
Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         