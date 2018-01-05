In this article















How to combat dry skin



How to avoid dry skin While there's nothing quite like a sunny-but-frosty morning to make us feel refreshed, the colder months can wreck havoc with our skin - leaving it parched, dry, flaky and frankly - a little bit needy.



If your skin is crying out for more attention in winter, your not alone.



Most of us are subject to some seasonal irritation - but there are some simple steps you can take to stop your dry skin turning into a permanent problem.



We've spoken to top facialist

While there's nothing quite like a sunny-but-frosty morning to make us feel refreshed, the colder months can wreck havoc with our skin - leaving it parched, dry, flaky and frankly - a little bit needy.If your skin is crying out for more attention in winter, your not alone.Most of us are subject to some seasonal irritation - but there are some simple steps you can take to stop your dry skin turning into a permanent problem.We've spoken to top facialist Emma Hardie and Dr Puneet Gupta, skin specialist at The Private Clinic of Harley Street and skin guru, Lee Garrett from FreedomHealthSKIN for expert advice on banishing your dry patches and dealing with dehydrated skin.