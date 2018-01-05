In this article















Exfoliate less

Dr. Gupta says "Step away from the scrubbing brush and keep exfoliation to a minimum during the cold, winter months.



Exfoliating heavily will make skin fragile and when this is combined with harsh weather conditions and exposure to central heating, the overall result is dry, rough feeling skin.



Excessive rubbing will produce areas of thickened, tough skin which will crack easily. Scratching the skin can also lead to dermatitis, which will make the skin red and inflamed.



Using an oil-based cleanser can help to keep the skin healthy, without stripping the surface."



We're already fans of the NIP + FAB range - their Clean Fix oil is great at keeping skin clear while removing make-up and grime.



It's made with calming mandarin and neroli oil so your skin is hydrated while it's polished clean. Plus it's non comedogenic which means it won't clog pores leading to spots.



NIP + FAB Clean Fix

RRP: £10.25

Available from Debenhams It's made with calming mandarin and neroli oil so your skin is hydrated while it's polished clean. Plus it's non comedogenic which means it won't clog pores leading to spots.



