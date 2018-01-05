In this article















Magic masks

Still struggling with dry patches and fighting against those fine lines?



Emma Hardie says: "It’s a good idea to invest in a rich overnight treatment."



This is because no matter how well you stick to your daily routine of richer



Luckily there are a few clever treatments out there that can help replenish the moisture in your skin and plump it up nicely.



Origin's Drink Up Intensive Overnight Mask is a winner. It works wonders on dehydrated skin and helps replace moisture loss, and helps your skin to retain moisturise the next day. It's made with Japanese Seaweed to help repair the skin and fight against the signs of premature ageing.



It's even suitable for oilier skin types. Phew!



Drink Up Intensive Mask

RRP: £20.00

