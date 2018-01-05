In this article















Hydrate your skin

The colder weather can sap the natural moisture from your skin - so it's really important to replenish it - regularly.

Swapping to a more intensive face cream in winter is a good plan as your skin can crack more easily and fine lines can start to become more visible. The key is to choose a richer moisturiser that won't clog your pores.



And of course, while it's important to keep your face protected (it's exposed to all the elements), Dr Gupta says don't forget the rest of you! He says: "Make sure you cover the whole body. Avoid cracked heels, elbows and knees by using Vaseline, especially if you suffer with dry skin."



Try



It opens up pores and regulates oil production so spots are less of a possibility.



Dr Hauschka's Normalising Face Oil Emma Hardie is a fan of facial oils, she says: "Oils are great during cold weather as they give the extra moisture that skin craves, either add them to your moisturiser or apply directly to skin."And of course, while it's important to keep your face protected (it's exposed to all the elements), Dr Gupta says don't forget the rest of you! He says: "Make sure you cover the whole body. Avoid cracked heels, elbows and knees by using Vaseline, especially if you suffer with dry skin."Try Dr Hauschka 's Normalising Face Oil which is made with apricot and sweet almond extract and is light enough to be worn in the day.It opens up pores and regulates oil production so spots are less of a possibility. RRP: £24.25

Available from Dr Hauschka



