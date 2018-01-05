Drink more, Drink less

Another key thing you can do to help your skin at this time of year is rehydrate from the inside out.



That means laying off the booze and topping up your H2O levels with plenty of water.



Dr Gupta says: "It’s common for the amount of alcohol we consume to increase in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.



This combined with an increase in the number of diuretic hot drinks like tea and coffee that we drink when the weather is cold, can lead to skin becoming dehydrated and visibly dryer.."



Lee Garrett agrees. He says: "The best, and cheapest, way to prevent dry skin is to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out by drinking lots of water and don’t drink white wine as this will dry your skin out along with your purse."



It's not new news, but the more water you drink, the more of a difference you'll see in your skin.



Dr Gupta says: "Not only will drinking enough water make your skin look healthier, but it will feel smoother and softer."



