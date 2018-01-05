>
How to combat dry skin
  
Extra protection
Extra protection


Dr. Gupta says: "During the winter months the sun might not be shining brightly but your skin is still exposed to its rays.


If you don’t want to apply sun screen every day then try using a moisturiser with SPF or makeup with built in SPF, as these products will act as a protective layer throughout the daylight hours."

Another way to keep your winter skin in mint condition is to use a multi purpose protective balm. Emma Hardie says her Moringa Cleansing Balm helps encourage cellular renewal and re-hydration of the skin.

She says: " You can also apply this multi- purpose nourishing balm over your daily moisturiser for added protection, as a lip balm and at night for an extra deep moisturising treatment to re-condition and brighten your skin."

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm
RRP: £32.00
Available from QVCUK

