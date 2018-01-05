Clinical treatments for dry skin
If you want to go the extra mile to combat dry skin then a clinical treatment can help give you those OMG results.
Lee Garrett says: "DermaFrac with combined microdermabrasion will help remove dead skin cells and replace moisture from the infusion of Hyaluronic acid or Peptides.
Or a course of Hyaluronic acid injections will boost hydration. Thin skin can also benefit from a clinic only range of Vitamin C products."
DermaFrac is a micro needling device that can help stimulate new collagen
- great for plumping those fine lines and can even help reduce the appearance of acne
scarring which can look more angry in the winter months.
It can also be used to push skin boosting serums deep into the epidermis - for an intense shot of skin hydration.
DermaFrac
Available from Freedom Health Skin