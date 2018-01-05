In this article















Clinical treatments for dry skin

If you want to go the extra mile to combat dry skin then a clinical treatment can help give you those OMG results.



Lee Garrett says: "DermaFrac with combined microdermabrasion will help remove dead skin cells and replace moisture from the infusion of Hyaluronic acid or Peptides.



Or a course of Hyaluronic acid injections will boost hydration. Thin skin can also benefit from a clinic only range of Vitamin C products."

DermaFrac is a micro needling device that can help stimulate new



It can also be used to push skin boosting serums deep into the epidermis - for an intense shot of skin hydration.



DermaFrac

Available from Freedom Health Skin





It can also be used to push skin boosting serums deep into the epidermis - for an intense shot of skin hydration. DermaFrac is a micro needling device that can help stimulate new collagen - great for plumping those fine lines and can even help reduce the appearance of acne scarring which can look more angry in the winter months.

