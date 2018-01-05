>
Plump your pout
It's not just your face that you need to worry about when it comes to dry skin.

Your lips are particularly vulnerable to the change in temperature.

Lee Garrett says: "In the winter chapped lips can also become a problem. Not only do they look awful but they can be painful too.

I would recommend investing in a high quality vitamin E based lip balm. This will act as a protective barrier for your lips against the cold and will also smooth and moisturize your lips.

Remember... prevention is better than cure! Apply the lip balm before you go out into the cold winter air, several times during the day and last thing at night."

We're obsessed with Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick SPF15 which is made with plenty of vitamin E and UV protection.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick 
RRP: £16.00
Availablef rom SalonSkinCare

13/11/2012
