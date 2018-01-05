Jivita Ayurveda: Ila Manipura Full Body Treatment review Every now and then we deserve some time out and a touch of pampering, but when things really get too much, an alternative approach to life can become rather tempting.



Ila Manipura Full Body Massage Every now and then we deserve some time out and a touch of pampering, but when things really get too much, an alternative approach to life can become rather tempting.The Jivita Ayurveda Spa in Kensal Rise in north London offers a blend of all these things, with massages and facials offered alongside full health consultations and detox packages.It's a one stop shop for a life over haul. Founded by holisitic practitioner and yoga instructor Anu Paavola, this London retreat pays homage to the ancient practice of Ayurveda - a Hindi system of alternative medicine, alongside beautifying and soul restoring treatments.We tried the Ila Manipura Full Body Treatment - which uses Ayurvedic massage techniques.It is also one of the only stockists of the beautiful Ila Spa skincare line, we kind of had to give it a go!This 90 minute treatment promises to restore your body to full vitality, allowing energy to flow better using a combination of massage and detoxifying body products from the Ila Spa range.The Ila Spa products fit perfectly with the Ayurveda philosophy, which promotes balance according to your body type and encourages the art of living wisely - which means taking responsibility for your own health.Their products are made with nature's finest ingredients and are all harvested by artisans in remote regions - for sustainable beauty products with a luxury feel.The treatment starts with a Himalayan scrub which detoxes the skin and leaves it feeling incredibly smooth. You are scrubbed from top to toe to remove the outer layer of dead skin cells and to reinvigorate your senses.Following this you shower and then return to the treatment bed to enjoy a long massage which focuses on balancing your chakras using hot poultices filled with herbs.This means using maram point massage and lymphatic draining and to help boost circulation within your physical and spiritual bodies. It's all about bringing the body into harmony - and it feels extremely relaxing but there is also a medicinal element as every part of you is worked on so thoroughly.Arms, hands, shoulders, necks, legs, feet, back - every part of you is given Anu's full attention. It's hard not to drift off into an Ayurvedic snooze as your body's tension is massaged away.Following this treatment it is impossible to feel anything other than wholly restored and revitalised. This is just as good for your body as it is for your spirits - and is highly recommended. Some treatments really are a treat - and this is one well worth splashing out on. RRP: £120.00 for 90 minutes

Jivita Ayurveda, 89 Chamberlayne Road, Kensal Rise, London, NW10 3ND

T: 020 8964 4993

E: info@jivitaayurveda.com



