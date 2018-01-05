Letitia Herod interview: Discover her model beauty secrets



Letitia Herod won Britain and Ireland's Next Top Model in 2012 (series 8) and has since gone on to have a successful modelling career. As the new series for 2013 is about to fire up we caught up with Letitia to talk BINTM, shopping and of course to prise secrets from her



How has life changed for you since the show?

Life has changed a great deal for me since the show and I am very excited about the future. I have now moved into my luxury apartment, which is just amazing and I am absolutely loving the world of modelling.



What was the lowest point and the highest point from your BINTM experience?

I think the lowest point for me was being in the bottom two. It was also very difficult being away from my family.



The highest point has to be seeing my picture appear on the screen. There was a brief moment before the realisation came that I had won. It was such an incredible feeling. Second best was the final



What was the biggest lesson you learned from the BINTM experience?

Elle, Tyson, Whitney, Julian, all of the visiting judges, photographers,



I think the biggest lesson that I learnt was probably that you have to be totally committed and be prepared to learn. Never think that you know it all. Modelling is hard work but from that hard work you can reap big rewards.



What advice will you be giving to any aspiring models? Including those that get through to the BINTM house?

I would say always be yourself, and never let the industry change you, but also make sure it is something you really want to do. If you love it that’s fine as it can be amazing but it is also a harsh business at times.



I would also say be wary of agents who ask you for money. For those who are lucky enough to get through to the BINTM house try to enjoy every moment as it will end all too soon.



As a model having great skin is really important, what are your top three tips for keeping skin clear?

1. Drink plenty of water

2. Always make sure you remove any makeup at night with gentle face wipes such as Nelsons Pure and Clear Facial Wipes.

3. Keep your skin free of makeup as often as you can.



How do you keep your skin hydrated? Do you ever have any treatments? If so what is your favourite treatment plus place to go?

I like to keep my skin really nourished with oil and



I use



My favourite treatment ever has to be cranial osteopathy with Elaine Williams from Grayshott Spa. It hardly felt like she touched me but I was so relaxed I fell asleep and felt wonderful afterwards.



What’s your off duty makeup routine like?

On a day to day basis the most I usually wear is



What’s your ultimate model makeup tip?

Less is more.



How would you describe your fashion style?

I like to keep it simple but stylish and have a natural look.



Where do you get most of your clothes from? Do you have any fave shops or designers?

I shop at a variety of High Street stores but I do love lots of different designers as well. I tend to shop at Miss Selfridge, Topshop and sometimes Primark but I often veer towards department stores such as Harvey Nichols, Bentalls, John Lewis that have a number of different high-street names and designers under the same roof.



