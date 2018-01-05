In this article















While the results prove that it can add radiance to your complexion, some skin types may find the process too abrasive.



And as with any anti-aging treatment, there can be some less positive side effects. So before you decide to buff your way to younger looking skin with



Read on for the Sofeminine guide to microdermabrasion side effects...



Microdermabrasion is a form of intense exfoliation that uses micro crystals to buff away dead skin cells and promote the growth of new ones. It helps encourage the production of collagen and can be used to treat a variety of skin conditions from blocked skin and acne to hyperpigmentation. Microdermabrasion can reduce the appearance of fine lines, leaving your skin's texture looking more refined, but perfecting your pores with Microdermabrasion isn't for everyone.While the results prove that it can add radiance to your complexion, some skin types may find the process too abrasive.And as with any anti-aging treatment, there can be some less positive side effects. So before you decide to buff your way to younger looking skin with Microdermabrasion , read up on the side effects with our guide to Microdermabrasion


