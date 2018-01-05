Microdermabrasion side effects

Microdermabrasion: What is it?

Microdermabrasion reduces the thickness of the outermost layer of your skin, also known as stratum corneum. There are two main types of Microdermabrasion as Claire Burrell, Head Trainer at CACI International explains...



She says: "Traditional crystal based Microdermabrasion uses a treatment hand piece that directs a fine mist of exfoliating crystals onto the skin surface. The used crystals and dead skin cells are then vacuumed back up into the treatment hand piece and deposited into a closed-filter container and discarded.

"Orbital Microdermabarsion uses a hand piece that rotates at different speeds. Instead of using exfoliating crystals, orbital abrasion use a selection of disposable, abrasive treatment tips coated with a layer of silicon carbide to either superficially or deeply exfoliate. This version performs a controlled skin exfoliation and polishes and massages the skin at the same time."



Treatment usually lasts between 30-45 minutes, and it's recommended that you have a 6- 10week course of treatment with one session per week for optimal results.

Image © Stockbyte