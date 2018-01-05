Microdermabrasion side effects
Microdermabrasion crystals
The crystals used in microdermabrasion
treatments vary, and type of crystal used will give the skin a different result or benefit.
Usually aluminium oxide crystals are used and this type gives a more aggressive skin exfoliation
Head Trainer at CACI, Claire Burrell says: "Aluminium oxide crystals are irregular in shape and provide an aggressive skin exfoliation whereas quartz silica crystals are perfectly round microspheres that are less harsh on the skin and provide a gentle exfoliation."
Image © Hemera