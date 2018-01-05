Microdermabrasion side effects
Microdermabrasion results
Following a course of treatment you will start to notice that your skin looks more radiant, brighter and glowy - as the top layer of dead skin cells will have been removed.
While it is often used to enhance your complexion or reduce the appearance of wrinkles
, microdermabrasion
can also improve the appearance of acne
scarring, congested skin and uneven skin tone.
For best results, therapist Jil Zander
says: "Your therapist should apply firm but gentle pressure, supporting the skin as she works, so as not to drag the skin causing painful scratches."
Beauty
doesn't have to be painful!
Image © iStockphoto