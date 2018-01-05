>
>
Microdermabrasion side effects
  
Microdermabrasion side effects
In this article

Microdermabrasion side effects


Microdermabrasion side effects

Because of the abrasive nature of microdermabrasion, following a treatment you may find your skin looks red and feels more sensitive than usual.

This is normal, and therapists advise staying out of the sun for at least 48 hours so your new skin cells are not exposed. It's also advisable to wear SPF 30 for the days following the treatment, and leave your face make-up free for the first 6 hours following your session.

However, other side effects can include mild redness, bruising, tenderness and dry flaky skin.

Image ©


Beauty Editor
11/10/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Foods that you can easily grow at homeTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Play Our 2048 Game! This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         