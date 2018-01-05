Microdermabrasion side effects
Other side effects
Microdermabrasion
can be quite stressful on certain skin types and side effects can include the following:
Bruising:
Especially around the eye area where the skin is quite thin.
Cold sore reactivation: If you're prone to coldsore outbreaks these can be stimulated.
Redness: Skin may be more sensitive than usual.
Bleeding: You may have spots of bleeding following treatment.
Not everyone experiences these side effects, but it's worth knowing that a session of Microdermabrasion
might need to be followed by a quiet night in make-up
free to give your skin time to adapt. And maybe postpone your date night
for a few days - just in case!
Julie Coates from celebrity haunt, The Lanes Health and Beauty Clinic
says: "Side effects are temporary and will subside after 72 hours."
Image © Comstock