Microdermabrasion side effects
  
Microdermabrasion side effects
Microdermabrasion side effects


Other side effects
 

Microdermabrasion can be quite stressful on certain skin types and side effects can include the following:

Bruising: Especially around the eye area where the skin is quite thin.

Cold sore reactivation: If you're prone to coldsore outbreaks these can be stimulated.

Redness: Skin may be more sensitive than usual.

Bleeding: You may have spots of bleeding following treatment.

Not everyone experiences these side effects, but it's worth knowing that a session of Microdermabrasion might need to be followed by a quiet night in make-up free to give your skin time to adapt. And maybe postpone your date night for a few days - just in case!

Julie Coates from celebrity haunt, The Lanes Health and Beauty Clinic says: "Side effects are temporary and will subside after 72 hours."

11/10/2011
