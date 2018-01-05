>
Microdermabrasion side effects
There is no best age to have microdermabrasion but the results can be particularly effective on women who are at the early part of the aging process, between the ages of 30 and 50.

There are some conditions however which mean that microdermabrasion isn't a good idea. These include:

Sunburn
Open sores
Eczema
Rosacea
Acne
Dermatitis

Fiona Fowley, Director of Zen Lifestyle says: "We do recommend not to get it done if you have sensitive skin or broken capillaries (red veins) as it can aggravate a more sensitive skin.

"If someone had very active acne we would need to wait until the skin was not sore and infected before doing any treatment to avoid risk of spreading infection. Your therapist would also recommend to not go too deep for the first session but to increase the intensity gradually over a course of treatments to avoid the skin becoming too dry or sensitive."

