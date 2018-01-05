>
Miracle beauty products: The ones that really work
  
Vichy Dark Spot Corrector
Vichy Dark Spot Corrector


This new comer has made it to our ultimate list of miracle beauty products - purely because of the amazing results.

This skincare miracle worker is a dab hand at decreasing the size and intensity of dark spots and reducing the appearance of pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

Made with Mother of Pearl extract and DRM-Bright complex to protect the dermis, Vichy's Idealia Pro Dark Spot Corrector is a must-try for younger, more radiant looking skin.

It's suitable for all skin types and is free from parabens, plus it's formulated with Vichy Thermal Spa Water which helps to fortify sensitive skin.

We love the texture too - it's creamy but fluid enough to act like a serum - meaning it's absorbed quickly and leaves skin feeling hydrated with no slippery finish.

After one month's use your skin will look clearer, brighter and more even.

Beautiful even skin? Now that's something we could get used to.

Vichy Idealia Pro Dark Spot Corrector
RRP: £29.00
Available from Boots

18/10/2012
