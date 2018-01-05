Ultime8 Sublime Cleansing Oil

Shu Uemura are well known for their award winning oil based cleansers, but there's always room to improve on perfection.



They've now launched the Ultime8 Sublime Cleansing Oil with even more amazing skincare benefits.



The silky texture means make-up and grime removal is more effortless than ever, plus with the inclusion of eight specially chosen extracts, cleansing is even more luxurious too.



For a morning and evening cleansing session that wouldn't be out of place in a spa this is your go-to product. It's like having a mini facial every time.



With eight botanical oils including jojoba, olive, ginger root, shea butter, soy and safflower oil to name but a few, this will leave skin looking smoother, more moisturised and more refined.



RRP: £68.00 for 450ml

Available from Shu Uemura

