Miracle beauty products: The ones that really work
  
Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser is their best seller - and with good reason.

This gentle cleanser is suitable for all skin types and all ages - and it works in multiple ways. It's a multi-tasking beauty product that's made with nature's finest ingredients.

We're obsessed with the eucalyptus scent and the creamy cocoa butter formulation which refreshes and soothes skin while removing all traces of make-up, grime and grease.

It's a two step process where you smooth the cream cleanser over your face and eyelids, then wipe the excess cream away with a hot damp muslin cloth.

The muslin has a great exfoliating action too - and really helps to lift any trace of mascara or stubborn eye make-up.

If you're looking for a cleanser that takes your skin back to its original state while cleansing deeply and gently, then this is the cleanser for you.

With rosemary, almond milk, eucalyptus, cocoa butter and chamomile this is a daily treat for your skin.

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser
RRP: £12.75
Available from John Lewis

18/10/2012
