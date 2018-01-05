>
>
Miracle beauty products: The ones that really work
  
BioEffect EGF Serum
In this article

BioEffect EGF Serum


BioEffect EGF serum is one of our ultimate skincare discoveries in the past two years. This stuff really does work wonders.

Unlike Nanoblur this will turn back time the more you use it with effects that last after continued use.

Made with natural ingredients, this is the next generation of anti-ageing as it encourages your skin to repair skin cells, resulting in a firmer, plumper appearance.

The magic ingredient in this serum is the EGF or Epidermal Growth Factor which occurs naturally in the skin and can help accelerate the speed of cell turn over.

But because this stuff really works, prepare your wallet for a bit of a blow. It's not cheap.

A bottle of 15ml will set you back £125 but luckily a little drop will go a long way - the texture is super wet so it's best to pop this on before bed - and wait a while for it to soak in - you don't want to waste it on the pillows.

Our verdict? If you're serious about anti-ageing without the needles, then this is for you.

BioEffect EGF serum 5ml
RRP: £49.00
Available from Boots

18/10/2012
