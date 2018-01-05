>
Miracle beauty products: The ones that really work
  
Urban Decay Eye Shadow Primer
Urban Decay Eye Shadow Primer


Make-up addicts will love this.

Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion is one of their best selling products and we're guilty of never being caught without it.

The silky smooth formulation is easy to apply and will keep lids feelings ultra hydrated, while ensuring that no Eyeshadow or liner is at risk of sliding off throughout the day.

Put simply, if you want your Make-up to stay where you put it in the morning, then this is for you.

The lightweight formula means it is super comfy, plus it ensures there are no creases to complain about - only even, long lasting colour.

Plus now it comes in a squeezy, easy to use tube. Pretty and practical.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion
RRP: From £14.50
Available from BeautyBay

