Miracle beauty products: The ones that really work
  
La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift
La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift


Why eat caviar when you can use it on your skin for maximum skin lifting benefit?

Luxury skincare line, La Prairie think likewise and have formulated a stand-out product which is made with golden caviar pearls and an exciting new pentapeptide which helps support the skin's optimal functioning.

That means skin cells are better protected from anti-oxidative stress and environmental damage, therefore prolonging a more youthful appearance.

It firms and tightens and diminishes the appearance of fine lines, leaving skin looking fresh and fabulous.

Of course, La Prairie is a skincare range best known by the rich and famous, but we can all dream of using such skincare finery...

18/10/2012
