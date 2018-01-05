Nanoblur

If you haven't tried Nanoblur yet - you really, really should.



This is a skincare phenomenon that we've never encountered with any other product. It claims to turn back the clock ten years in less than 60 seconds, and once you've tried it, you'll tend to agree.



Indeed Labs created this clever tube of skin tightening and smoothing serum to tackle concerns created by HD cameras - the pesky things highlight every imperfection.



And so Nanoblur was born.



It effectively blurs lines and flaws on the skin with special technology. It uses millions of micro-prisms to create the illusion of poreless skin. It also brightens skin and evens out the texture in only a few seconds.



To get the most out of it, use it underneath powder make-up or on top of liquid make-up, or blend it with your favourite moisturiser to make it go further.



The only downside is that the effect is not permanent - it's a quick fix solution - so if you have a wedding to go to, a special ocassion or just want to look your best then a quick application of Nanoblur should see you right.



What's more, it's free from parabens, sodium lauryl sulphate and chemical nasty's so you know your skin is in safe hands.



RRP: £19.99

Available from Boots



