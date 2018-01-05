In this article





















Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

Elizabeth Arden created the legendary Eight Hour Cream back in the 1930s and since then it has gone on to become an absolute beauty must.



One tube sells every 30 seconds - and once you've tried it you'll see why.



This versatile tube of skin loving balm is the solution to a great many skincare woes, from sun and wind dried skin, to dry heels, to cracked cuticles to chapped lips, a slick of Eight Hour Cream and your skin is well on its way to a happier state.



Plus it has all kinds of beauty benefits too. You can use it to highlight cheek and brow bones and to smooth eyebrows into place and tame flyaway baby hairs.



Made with skin-shielding petrolatum, vitamin E and soothing, anti-inflammatory beta-hydroxy acid this apricot colored balm has become a celebrity favourite too - with fans including Cate Blanchette, Cheryl Cole, Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss.



RRP: £21.25

