>
>
Miracle beauty products: The ones that really work
  
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
In this article

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream


Elizabeth Arden created the legendary Eight Hour Cream back in the 1930s and since then it has gone on to become an absolute beauty must.

One tube sells every 30 seconds - and once you've tried it you'll see why.

This versatile tube of skin loving balm is the solution to a great many skincare woes, from sun and wind dried skin, to dry heels, to cracked cuticles to chapped lips, a slick of Eight Hour Cream and your skin is well on its way to a happier state.

Plus it has all kinds of beauty benefits too. You can use it to highlight cheek and brow bones and to smooth eyebrows into place and tame flyaway baby hairs.

Made with skin-shielding petrolatum, vitamin E and soothing, anti-inflammatory beta-hydroxy acid this apricot colored balm has become a celebrity favourite too - with fans including Cate Blanchette, Cheryl Cole, Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream
RRP: £21.25
Available from FeelUnique

18/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         