>
>
Miracle beauty products: The ones that really work
  
Moroccan Oil
In this article

Moroccan Oil


This is a life saver for hair - it totally controls frizz and stops hair from misbehaving.

Made with argan oil from Morocco it nourishes hair deeply and enhances shine - meaning it's a fave among the A-list. Kim Kardashian's glorious barnet is a regular user!

We love that the treatment oil instantly restores hair naturally and how it can work wonders on over processed hair.

To get super soft and shiny hair just use a small amount on damp hair and work through with your palms or top up the moisture levels in dry hair with a few drops applied to the ends.

If you're after a miracle product for hair - it starts with Moroccan Oil.

Moroccan Oil Treatment
RRP: £12.85
Available from FeelUnique

18/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         