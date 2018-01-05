Moroccan Oil

This is a life saver for hair - it totally controls frizz and stops hair from misbehaving.



Made with argan oil from Morocco it nourishes hair deeply and enhances shine - meaning it's a fave among the A-list. Kim Kardashian's glorious barnet is a regular user!



We love that the treatment oil instantly restores hair naturally and how it can work wonders on over processed hair.



To get super soft and shiny hair just use a small amount on damp hair and work through with your palms or top up the moisture levels in dry hair with a few drops applied to the ends.



If you're after a miracle product for hair - it starts with Moroccan Oil.



Moroccan Oil Treatment

RRP: £12.85

Available from FeelUnique

