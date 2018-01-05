Dr Hauskha Rose Day Cream

Show your skin some love with roses. For winter weary skin there's no better moisturiser than Dr Hauschka's Rose Day Cream which is intensely hydrating and perfect for dry and sensitive skin types.



It also works wonders on fragile skin or skin affected by thread veins or redness. It nourishes, calms and generally soothes your skin into a calmer condition.



Plus it encourages skin to repair and restore itself, while smelling absolutely divine - we love that each 30ml tube contains the extract of 1000 rose petals.



Pretty impressive!



RRP: £24.95

Available from John Lewis

