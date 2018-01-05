- Natural facelifts: bt Cocktail Lift and Genie Take Ten Facial

JULIE PENFOLD tests out new treatments offering the effects of a facelift without surgery.





In our eternal quest to maintain a youthful, plumper facial appearance we spend thousands of pounds yearly on wonder creams, lotions and potions, each of which pledges to make a real difference. When creams cannot reach deep into skin to restore moisture, reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles or recapture that facial definition, cosmetic surgery appeared to be the only, rather hasty and expensive, solution - until now. Bringing vitality and youthfulness to the skin is the fantastic bt Cocktail Lift, adored by celebrities and anyone who has experienced its wonderful effect. When combined with the Genie Take Ten Facial Treatment - the world’s only ten minute natural facelift - the results are amazing, instantaneous and clearly visible after one treatment.





