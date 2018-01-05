>
Get a naturally gorgeous glow
  
Spiezia

Spiezia


Created by Dr Mariano Spiezia (pronounced Spee-ett- zee-ah), on a picturesque organic farm in Cornwall, every product in this range is 100 per cent organic, and certified by the Soil Association.

We’re not sure if it’s the fact ingredients are harvested in line with the lunar cycle that gives them their edge but we do know that the products are fabulous and come in very pretty pink bottles.  

Cult product: Organic Cleanser £21.55 for 50ml - www.spieziaorganics.com

All the facialists agree that the secret of great skin is a fantastic cleanser and this is one that really gets to work.

Rated as one of The Times’ best facial products for two years in a row, it smells delicious and is perfect for everything from oily problem skin to dry mature skin.

If you fancy it, then January is a great time to buy as you get a free toner with every 50ml cleanser.

Celebrity fans: Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham

NM


Beauty Editor
07/01/2010
