Dr Hauschka

When medical chemist Dr Rudolf Hauschka joined forces with cosmetologist Elisabeth Sigmund in 1967, their work led to the creation of one of the purest skincare rages in the world today.



Known for its holistic approach, this range aims to treat body and soul and its most striking philosophy is that healthy skin needs no night cream.



Cult product: Rose day cream - £19.98 for 30ml - www.drhauschka.co.uk



The fanbase for Dr Hauschka's lovely rose day cream reads like a celebrity Who's Who. Everyone from Madonna to Cat Deeley loves it. It’s incredibly rich so best for skin that needs a moisture injection, (there’s a light version for younger skin or for summer).



The rose helps the top layer of skin regenerate and maintain moisture and rose wax and beeswax protect against the environment.



Celebrity fans: Madonna, Stella McCartney, Cher, Keira Knightley, Kylie Minogue, Katherine Jenkins





NM