The Organic Pharmacy

Winner of InStyle’s Best Eco/Organic brand 2009, this pure yet luxe range is free from all the nasties and bursting with pure certified organic extracts, quality organic essential and plant oils. Both the blends and the packaging are surprisingly sophisticated and deserve their place at the top of the organic beauty tree.



Cult product: antioxidant face firming serum- 64.95 for 35 ml - www.theorganicpharmacy.com



Nicknamed "the instant facelift" oil, this is truly a miracle potion. Applied after the anti-oxidant gel, the products work together to lift, tone, repair and regenerate the skin.



The power of rose hip, grapeseed, alphalipoic acid, DMAE, carrot and grapefruit make this oil 50 times stronger than rose hip alone. No wonder Yasmin le Bon is a fan.



Celebrity fans: Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker, Donna Air, Beyonce



