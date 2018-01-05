>
Get a naturally gorgeous glow
  
Lavera

Lavera


One of the oldest organic skincare ranges, Lavera products contain certified organic ingredients, and are free from petrochemicals, parabens, artificial flavours, colours, aromas, and sulphates.

Created in Germany by Thomas Haase who as a child suffered from dermatitis, Lavera (which means ‘the truth’) is a great option for sensitive and allergic skin.

Cult product: Wild Rose Face Cream £10.60 - www.freetoexplorebeauty.co.uk / www.lavera.co.uk

This best-selling moisturizer is delicately scented with essential oils and an absolute pleasure to use - it’s light and easily absorbed and smells beautiful.

Celebrity fans: Marie Helvin, Lady Isabella Hervey, Jerry Hall, Debra Messing , Sarah Beeny and Sophie Anderton


NM


Beauty Editor
07/01/2010
